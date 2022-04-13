Ask the Expert
Officials plan to shut down I-10 East in Iberville to clear crash

First responders will soon close I-10 EAST at Grosse Tete for vehicle recovery.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH (WAFB) - I-10 East will close Wednesday morning for vehicle recovery operations after a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

The 18-wheeler overturned in the median of I-10, just east of Grosse Tete around 6:30 a.m.

I-10 east bound traffic is backed up from the Hwy 77 exit (Grosse Tete) to the crash.

As of right now, all eastbound lanes are open.

However, first responders will soon close I-10 EAST at Grosse Tete to clear the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

