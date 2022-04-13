Officials plan to shut down I-10 East in Iberville to clear crash

IBERVILLE PARISH (WAFB) - I-10 East will close Wednesday morning for vehicle recovery operations after a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

The 18-wheeler overturned in the median of I-10, just east of Grosse Tete around 6:30 a.m.

I-10 east bound traffic is backed up from the Hwy 77 exit (Grosse Tete) to the crash.

As of right now, all eastbound lanes are open.

All lanes are open on I-10 East at mile marker 140 (past LA 77 (Grosse Tete). Congestion has reached LA 77 (Grosse Tete. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 13, 2022

However, first responders will soon close I-10 EAST at Grosse Tete to clear the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

