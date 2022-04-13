More storms today, some could produce heavy rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Additional rounds of showers and t-storms are expected across the area today in advance of a cold front.

Model guidance is struggling with the details, but it’s possible that we could see one round of storms develop by mid to late afternoon, with another round of showers and t-storms along the front itself tonight.

Heavy rainfall may be the greatest concern today and tonight, with some of our hi-res models pointing toward the potential for several inches of rainfall in some areas. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) notes that risk, posting a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding.

A few strong to severe storms will also be possible in either round of storms. The atmosphere locally appears most supportive of hail and damaging winds in any stronger storms, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintains a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather for the majority of our viewing area, with a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk for some of our counties in SW Mississippi.

Winds will also be an issue once again today, with sustained speeds at 15-25 mph, and gusts that could climb well into the 30s even outside of storms. With that in mind, make sure you have any loose items outside your home secured this morning.

The front will move through overnight, with rains coming to an end before daybreak on Thursday. In the wake of the front, we’ll see partly cloudy skies tomorrow, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Scattered rains return for our Easter weekend as tonight’s cold front retreats back to the north as a warm front on Good Friday. Rain chances look to run about 40% for Friday and Saturday, and around 30% on Easter Sunday. At this point, it doesn’t look like severe weather will be an issue for the weekend and rain amounts should be modest. It will be a warm Easter weekend, with lows in the mid 60s, and highs in the low to mid 80s.

A chance of showers lingers into Monday until another cold front moves through the region. In the wake of that front, a slight cool down is expected through the mid part of next week. A chance of rain may return by late next week.

