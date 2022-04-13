Ask the Expert
Missing teen found safe, police say

Authorities searching for missing teen
Authorities searching for missing teen(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
UPDATE: Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a teenager reported missing was found safe Wednesday morning.

Zahmad James appeared unharmed when he was located by authorities, according to BRPD.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old.

Authorities are searching for 13-year-old Zahmad James.

James was last seen getting onto a school bus at Geo Prep Mid City Charter School around 3:15 p.m. Tues., April 12.

He was last seen wearing a black polo zip-up hoodie, navy blue shirt, khaki pants, black/white sneakers, and a black book sack.

Anyone having information on James’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP(7867).

