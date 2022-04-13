Man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly firing at truck with people inside but he was shot instead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly opened fire at a truck with three people inside but he ended up getting shot when two would-be victims defended themselves, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Devin Chaney, 32, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted first-degree murder (3 counts), illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, and aggravated criminal damage to property, jail records show.

According to the arrest warrant, Chaney was found by police officers lying in the road on Wilmont Avenue on Tuesday, April 5, around 10:30 p.m. It added he had several gunshot wounds, so he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The warrant stated the victims contacted police to tell them what happened and one of them even had surveillance video of the shooting. The document added Chaney allegedly walked up to the truck after it turned into a driveway and started firing shots at the windshield. Two people inside the truck then returned fire, while a third ducked down behind a seat, according to the warrant.

The warrant also stated one of the victims was able to pull up surveillance video on his phone, download it, and give it to investigators. It added the video showed Chaney fire several gunshots at the truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.