LSU Tiger Girls to be on Kelly Clarkson Show

The LSU Tiger Girls will be on the Kelly Clarkson Show.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tiger Girls have announced they will be on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Tiger Girls posted to Instagram saying, “We are beyond excited to announce… that we will be on the @kellyclarkson show.”

The episode featuring the Tiger Girls will air on Wednesday, April 13 at 9 a.m following CBS This Morning.

It’s unclear what the girls will be talking about but they did say, “We are so grateful for this opportunity & cannot wait to relive this dream.”

