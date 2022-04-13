Ask the Expert
LSP grants wish of teen battling rare cancer

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police helped to make a wish come true for an 18-year-old girl battling a rare cancer.

According to LSP, she simply wanted a Pomeranian puppy.

Troopers contacted several places to make the teen’s wish come true and were able to find a 10-week-old puppy out of north Louisiana.

They added taking part in the big surprise is something they will never forget.

They also said the teen has decided to name her new puppy ‘Princess.’

