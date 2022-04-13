Controversy brewing over restaurant in Zachary’s historic downtown district

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s controversy brewing in Zachary over a new restaurant in the historic downtown district.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, residents and council members expressed concerns about Maverick’s Q-n-Brew and how they’ve been operating the last few months.

Denise Love, who lives two blocks away from the business, says they have transformed from a restaurant to a bar.

“They quit serving lunch and started opening in the evenings until 2 o’clock in the morning,” said Denise Love.

She said the business started selling alcohol, stopped allowing kids inside past a certain time, and began blasting music so loud that her house would literally shake.

“That created a whole other situation with my windows rattling and us being awaken until 2 o’clock in the morning.”

The city council granted Mavericks a conditional permit to sell liquor so they can expand, but councilwoman Laura O’Brien said she would have never granted them the permit if she knew this was the outcome.

“The music was so loud, that I had my tv on sound turned up, and I could hear every word to Hail Mary by Tupac,” said one resident.

On top of the noise complaints, councilmembers say their hours of operation are another problem.

If you look at their social media page, you can see where they changed their hours in January from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

“The hours they have on the application do not match what they have online,” said O’Brien.

The permit states they must sell food up until an hour before the bar closes, and profits must be 60% food and 40% liquor.

At the council meeting, some expressed doubts Mavericks is doing that.

“There have been rumblings about trying to shut down and I don’t think that’s a good resolution for them or the city. I think the interest from a council level is that we would have never given them the go-ahead to operate from our historical depot if we know it was going to be a bar,” said O’Brien.

We went to Mavericks and asked to speak to a manager or owner.

A woman came to the door and declined to comment.

The council said they pull the sales receipts from January to March of 2022 to see if there were any violations of the permit.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.