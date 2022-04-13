Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRPD searching for missing teen

Authorities searching for missing teen
Authorities searching for missing teen(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old.

Authorities are searching for 13-year-old Zahmad James.

James was last seen getting onto a school bus at Geo Prep Mid City Charter School around 3:15 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black polo zip-up hoodie, navy blue shirt, khaki pants, black/white sneakers, and a black book sack.

Anyone having information on James’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP(7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son

Latest News

Controversy is brewing in Zachary over a new restaurant in the historic downtown district....
Controversy brewing over restaurant in Zachary’s historic downtown district
Controversy is brewing in Zachary over a new restaurant in the historic downtown district....
Controversy brews in Zachary over new downtown restaurant said to have turned into nightclub
A teen is in custody after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended with him crashing...
Teen leads authorities on high-speed chase in stolen truck before crashing, deputies say
The LSU Tiger Girls will be on the Kelly Clarkson Show.
LSU Tiger Girls to be on Kelly Clarkson Show