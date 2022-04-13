BRCC holding mental health discussion, benefit concert

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College leaders are coming together to raise awareness about alarming mental health issues. The Baton Rouge Community College’s Student Government Association (SGA) are holding a benefit concert and panel discussion Wed., Apr. 13, to hopefully give some solutions to this problem in our community.

It’s happening in the Magnolia Theater and Performing Arts Pavilion on the Mid City Campus. The address is 201 Community College Dr.

Doors for the concert will open at 5:45 p.m. for the general public, and the show will start at 6:30 p.m.

The concert is free for BRCC students and employees, and it is open to the public with a donation of $25 for general seating. Proceeds will help establish an emergency fund through the BRCC Foundation to support students in crisis.

The public can visit brccf.org/recastbr to purchase tickets.

The concert will feature Grammy-nominated singer Tamar Braxton.

Tamar Braxton is the sister of Toni Braxton and the youngest of the Braxton sisters. She had a number one song on the R&B charts and a featured role in the reality TV series Braxton Family Values that lasted for seven seasons. She also co-hosted a popular TV talk show, and had cameo appearances in various television episodes.

In addition to Braxton, the concert will also feature Jason Warrior of American Idol and NBC’s The Voice, and local rap artist Miz Tiffany.

Before the concert will be a panel discussion about mental health, dealing with trauma and the impact of COVID-19. The panel will include celebrity publicists Love Logan, entertainment manager Vincent Martinez and BRCC’s Mental Health Counselors LaCrystal McCoy and Alisha Diggs. The event is open only to students, faculty, and staff and will be in the Dumas Room at 3:00 p.m.

