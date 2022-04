BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - DOTD officials report the Bayou Pigeon Bridge over the Port Allen Lock closed Wed., April 13.

A barge collided with the bridge Tuesday night, causing the bridge to be stuck in an open position.

DOTD crews are onsite working to repair the bridge.

