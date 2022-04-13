Bayou Pigeon Bridge reopens after being hit by barge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - DOTD officials report the Bayou Pigeon Bridge over the Port Allen Lock reopened Wed., April 13.

A barge collided with the bridge around midnight Tuesday, causing the bridge to be stuck in an open position.

DOTD crews worked to repair the bridge Wednesday.

The bridge reopened just after 9:00 a.m.

