Bayou Pigeon Bridge reopens after being hit by barge

FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - DOTD officials report the Bayou Pigeon Bridge over the Port Allen Lock reopened Wed., April 13.

A barge collided with the bridge around midnight Tuesday, causing the bridge to be stuck in an open position.

DOTD crews worked to repair the bridge Wednesday.

The bridge reopened just after 9:00 a.m.

