APSO searching for man accused of leaving Gonzales restaurant without paying

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) say they’re searching for a man accused of leaving a Gonzales restaurant without paying for his meal.

Authorities report the incident happened at a business located on Airline Highway.

The man was seen leaving the restaurant in a white 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information that could help identify him is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

