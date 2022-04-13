Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

$5,000 reward offered for info that may lead to Strawberry Fest shooters’ arrest

With the great weather Sunday, people poured into Ponchatoula for the return of the 50th annual...
With the great weather Sunday, people poured into Ponchatoula for the return of the 50th annual Strawberry Festival.(WAFB)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCHATOULA, La (WVUE) - Thirty minutes before the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival was set to close last Saturday (April 9), gunfire rang out just beyond the festival grounds.

No arrests have been made at the point but the Ponchatoula police say that they believe two unknown suspects responsible are at large.

More: Shots fired near Strawberry Festival Saturday evening

No one was injured in the incident.

Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone that can offer information that may lead to the arrests of these suspects who fired dozens of shots in the 200 block of West Hickory Street after 10 p.m. that night, striking the police station, a police unit, and a civilian vehicle.

Those with information are asked to come forward by contacting the Crime Stopper’s tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son

Latest News

Vehicle Fire on I-110 South
Vehicle fire closes I-110 South near N 22nd St
A section of I-10 East will close due to this overturned 18-wheeler near Grosse Tete.
I-10 East now open between Lafayette and Grosse Tete following earlier crash
Percy Cage III
Police: Man dies months after attack, suspect charged
Devin Page
‘You don’t want this feeling’: Family of toddler killed by stray bullet wants justice
Anna Bartholomew
BRPD makes arrest in deadly South Choctaw shooting from February