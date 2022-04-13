Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2 children found dead in Miami after 911 hang-up calls

Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and...
Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and saw the unresponsive children late Tuesday.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police officers found two young children dead after responding to several 911 hang-up calls from an apartment in Miami.

Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and saw the unresponsive children late Tuesday.

Their cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

He says they appeared to be about 6 and 3 years old.

Vega says officers spoke to a woman at the scene “who appeared to be irate or going through a crisis.” She’s expected to be questioned.

Her relationship to the children was unclear.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
Toddler killed by stray bullet in shooting on Fairfields Avenue, police investigating
A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support
Flood Watch in effect until Thursday, April 14, at 10 a.m.
Flood Watch issued ahead of storms that could produce heavy rain
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
Bayou Pigeon Bridge shut down after being hit by barge
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine