What dispatchers want you to know during National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dispatchers, telecommunicators, and communications operators are being recognized this week for acting fast and managing high-stress situations.

It’s National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, focusing on the unseen public safety heroes. It’s about thanking those who dedicate their lives to serving the public.

East Baton Rouge EMS said the people that answer 911 calls are the first link in the chain when you need help, whether it’s a medical call, car accident, or burglar. They answer the phones and get you the support you need immediately. The things they do make a big difference.

This week EBR EMS is also announcing their bariatric unit in service. Officials said it’s equipped with the Stryker MX-PRO Bariatric Cot, ramps, cables, cable Roller Guide, and a floor-mounted electric winch. The unit can transport patients weighing 600lbs.

