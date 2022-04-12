Ask the Expert
Warrick Dunn returns to Baton Rouge Community to help one family

Warrick Dunn returns to Baton Rouge Community to help a family
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warrick Dunn Charities and Habitat for Humanities of Greater Baton Rouge help one family get their dream home.

On Tuesday, April 12, single mom Beloti Mbuyi and her two daughters finally saw their dreams come true—a fully furnished home for just the three of them. After years of searching for a secure home for her family, Mbuyi got the home she needed through the help of Baton Rouge native and NFL legend Warrick Dunn.

“The program was born because of the things I went through in Baton Rouge, that’s why I thought of this program, and it’s special because this is the 201st home that we’ve done. We are getting ready to celebrate 25 years of this program because of my mom’s dream,” explained Dunn.

Warrick Dunn Charities along with Habitat for Humanity have been helping single parents get the resources and learn how to navigate the home buying process.

“What we do is we come and help a family with a true fresh start to homeownership. That’s giving them additional money for down payment assistance, but a big cost of burden for a lot of families early on, this was my mom’s issue was if we did get a house she couldn’t afford the down payment and we could not really furnish the home,” added Dunn.

After losing his police officer mother at just 18-years-old, Dunn wanted to make sure his mother’s dream would still love on in others like her. Mbuyi and her two daughters will now have a place to make memories.

“Actually, the time I get here and I was coming out of the car, I was like oh my god. I feel like I am about to burst out. I am just happy, I have been crying, it was a big surprise,” said Mbuyi.

Sometimes one door closes and another one opens, and Tuesday the Mbuyi family is opening a door to a place where they can feel at home.

The Warrick Dunn Charities also gifted the family with a $5,000 check for down payment assistance.

