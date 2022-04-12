WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Dylan Sampson - Dutchtown RB

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson, the eighth finalist for the 2021 Warrick Dunn Award, which goes to the Sportsline Player of the Year, will remind you a lot of the trophy’s namesake.

No. 21 for the Griffins is a dual-sport threat in football and track. He has set records as a sprinter when he’s not sprinting up and down the sideline or into the end zone.

The Tennessee signee has had the distinguished honor of having a higher GPA than his 40-yard dash time, as both are in the 4.3 neighborhood.

Sampson broke the school’s single-game and career rushing marks as a senior, surpassing Alabama and NFL player Eddie Lacy, who coincidently played with former Warrick Dunn winner Landon Collins and Sampson’s brothers.

Sampson had more than 1,600 all-purpose yards, averaging better than nine yards per carry and scoring 21 touchdowns in 10 games.

