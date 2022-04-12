Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Use Venmo? Tax changes are coming

Tennessee senator aims to reverse filing requirement
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Filing taxes can be confusing. If you use apps like Venmo, Cash App or PayPal, it could soon get even more complicated.

Until now, Venmo users didn’t have to report income they received through the app, if it was under $20,000.

As a part of the American Rescue Plan, Congress lowered that requirement to just $600.

“I feel like that’s really the thing that’s burdensome. For many, they don’t declare their income, and now, they have to [declare],” said Michael Harlen, a touring musician, who is primarily paid through Venmo.

The new requirement didn’t add up for Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) either.

“Think about all the small businesses, even individuals that, you know, basically have transactions back and forth. They’re now going to have to file new IRS forms,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty is now introducing the ‘SNOOP’ Act, short for Stop Nosy Obsessions with Online Payments. It would re-establish $20,000 as the minimum reporting requirement for those paid through apps.

“This is the process of trying to fix what should have never happened,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty faces an uphill battle. Right now, his bill only has support from Republicans.

The $600 threshold will go into effect for the 2023 tax season. According to Venmo’s tax experts, it only applies to earned taxable income, not reimbursements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son

Latest News

File photo of litter on a street in Louisiana
Proposed bill would use photographic evidence to crack down on littering in La.
Southern University Law Center.
‘Anything is possible’: SULC students inspired, motivated after historic Supreme Court confirmation
Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
John Belton District Attorney for the Third Judicial District.
DA to request special grand jury to prosecute ‘those involved’ in Ronald Greene’s death
DA to request special grand jury to prosecute ‘those involved’ in Ronald Greene’s death