Train hits dump truck in Livingston Parish

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a crash in Holden involving a train and a dump truck on Tuesday, April 12.

LPSO said there are no major injuries and the train did not derail.

Deputies did not provide an exact location for the crash.

No other details were available.

