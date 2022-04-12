Ask the Expert
Threat for storms and heavy rain continues through Thursday morning

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A series of storm systems will bring about a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather and a Slight Risk (2 out of 4) for flash flooding Tuesday evening and Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.

Severe weather risk for Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13.
Severe weather risk for Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13.(WAFB)
Jeff Morrow talks about the rain chances associated with different severe weather threats over the next few days.
Jeff Morrow explains what you should do if you encounter Flash Street Flooding during a heavy rain event.

Based on weather model data, it appears the threats for both severe weather and flash flooding will be on a localized level and not widespread outbreaks. The timing of Tuesday’s most intense action will be between 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday will have a longer window for active weather from 2 p.m. - 5 a.m. on Thursday. All forms of severe weather will be possible with hail the primary concern Tuesday and damaging wind the primary concern Wednesday into Thursday.

Future sat/radar for Wednesday, April 13.
Future sat/radar for Wednesday, April 13.(WAFB)

A cold front will move through the local area Thursday morning helping to flush out all the rain temporarily. That’s because moisture will start to return as early as Friday afternoon. We won’t see much of a change in temperature with this cold front either.

Slight rain chances will be in the forecast for the Easter Weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have scattered thundershowers mainly during the afternoon hours on both days. Temperatures will be warm as morning lows don’t drop lower than the mid 60°s and afternoon highs climb into the mid 80°s. If you have extended outdoor plans, make sure to grab an umbrella and dress comfortably.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, April 12.
10 day forecast as of Tuesday, April 12.(WAFB)

A stronger cold front will arrive the Monday after Easter helping to bring a drier and cooler air back for the middle of next week.

