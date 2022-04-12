Threat for storms and heavy rain continues through Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A series of storm systems will bring about a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather and a Slight Risk (2 out of 4) for flash flooding Tuesday evening and Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.

Based on weather model data, it appears the threats for both severe weather and flash flooding will be on a localized level and not widespread outbreaks. The timing of Tuesday’s most intense action will be between 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday will have a longer window for active weather from 2 p.m. - 5 a.m. on Thursday. All forms of severe weather will be possible with hail the primary concern Tuesday and damaging wind the primary concern Wednesday into Thursday.

A cold front will move through the local area Thursday morning helping to flush out all the rain temporarily. That’s because moisture will start to return as early as Friday afternoon. We won’t see much of a change in temperature with this cold front either.

Slight rain chances will be in the forecast for the Easter Weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have scattered thundershowers mainly during the afternoon hours on both days. Temperatures will be warm as morning lows don’t drop lower than the mid 60°s and afternoon highs climb into the mid 80°s. If you have extended outdoor plans, make sure to grab an umbrella and dress comfortably.

A stronger cold front will arrive the Monday after Easter helping to bring a drier and cooler air back for the middle of next week.

