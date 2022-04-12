Ask the Expert
Teen leads authorities on high-speed chase in stolen truck before crashing, deputies say

A teen is in custody after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended with him crashing into a bayou, according to the WBRSO.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A teen is in custody after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended with him crashing into a bayou, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Ken Albarez with WBRSO said the 14-year-old stole a truck in Pointe Coupee Parish a few days ago and deputies in WBR spotted him driving it on Tuesday, April 12.

He added deputies gave chase and the stolen truck was clocked at speeds over 100 mph.

According to Albarez, the teen lost control of the vehicle in a curve, it went airborne, and landed in Bayou Grosse Tete.

Albares said the teen is okay. He added the truck is in the water and sinking.

The district attorney will determine what happens next for the 14-year-old.

