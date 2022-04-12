SU cheer places 3rd at NCA Nationals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University cheerleaders placed 3rd at NCA Nationals in Dayton Beach, Florida.

The Jags placed 3rd out of 13 teams from across the nation in their category.

The team scored an overall 95.375.

SU also received a bronze bid at camp and is looking forward to receiving a gold or silver during the summer of 2022.

