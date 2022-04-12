Ask the Expert
Tuesday nights Southern baseball, softball games canceled

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern’s baseball and softball games scheduled for Tuesday night has been canceled.

The Jaguars’ game against Nicholls State has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather in the area. The Jags will take on the Colonels on Tuesday, April 19 as part of a home and home.

The Lady Jaguars softball game vs. Lamar in Beaumont, Texas has also been canceled with no plans to make up the game. The softball team’s next game is against Texas Southern in Houston beginning on Friday, April 15 at 3 p.m.

The baseball team’s next game will be against Prairie View A&M beginning on Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m. from Lee-Hines Field.

