Tuesday nights Southern baseball, softball games canceled

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern’s baseball and softball games scheduled for Tuesday night has been canceled.

The Jaguars’ game against Nicholls State has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather in the area. The Jags will take on the Colonels on Tuesday, April 19 as part of a home and home.

Due to weather and field conditions tomorrow nights game against Nicholls State has been cancelled. See you Thursday night as we take on Prairie View A&M at 6 PM#GoJags #JaguarPride #ProwlOn #WeAreSouthern pic.twitter.com/sQYd5LSrGp — Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) April 11, 2022

The Lady Jaguars softball game vs. Lamar in Beaumont, Texas has also been canceled with no plans to make up the game. The softball team’s next game is against Texas Southern in Houston beginning on Friday, April 15 at 3 p.m.

The baseball team’s next game will be against Prairie View A&M beginning on Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m. from Lee-Hines Field.

