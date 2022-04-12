Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Personalized radiation boosts cancer treatment: Medicine’s next big thing?

Personalized radiation boosts cancer treatment
Personalized radiation boosts cancer treatment(Ivanhoe Newswire)
By Cyndy McGrath, Kirk Manson and Roque Correa
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - As many as half to two-thirds of all cancer patients are prescribed radiation therapy, a treatment that is targeted to kill any cancer cells left behind after surgery. Now, researchers are trying to identify ways to personalize radiation, improving a patient’s quality of life.

For some patients, cancer surgery is followed by intensive radiation treatments designed to keep cancer cells from coming back.

“One of the problems with radiation is it has side effects. It has toxicities and those toxicities last lifelong,” explained Heath Skinner, MD, PhD, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

Dr. Skinner and his colleagues are researching ways to improve a patient’s response to radiation and ultimately decrease exposure to radiation. For starters, they’ve identified two proteins in solid tumors called hat that might make cancer resistant to treatment. The researchers are also testing drugs that are currently in development to block those proteins.

“If you combine that with radiation in the mutated tumors, you have these dramatic responses, some of the best responses I’ve ever seen in animal models,” said Dr. Skinner.

The researchers have also examined the mutations and radiation resistance in human cells, bringing them one step closer to personalized radiation.

“If we can combine an agent, a targeted agent with radiation to make radiation work so much better on the cancer cells, maybe we can pull back the radiation dose, make it less toxic while still having really good effectiveness and making cancer go away and not come back,” continued Dr. Skinner.

The researchers focused on head and neck tumors but say the approach could work with other solid tumors, like those in the lung. Dr. Skinner says he anticipates human clinical trials to identify the mutations in a year or so.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son

Latest News

Music as medicine: Harmonies that heal
Music as medicine: Harmonies that heal
Music as medicine: Harmonies that heal
Music as medicine: Harmonies that heal
Medical trial looking at how to treat multiple-ligament knee injuries.
Medical trial looking at how to treat multiple-ligament knee injuries
Sleep Study
Foods That Affect Your Sleep