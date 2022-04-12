Ask the Expert
Pedestrian bridge in downtown Baton Rouge closes for repairs

Downtown pedestrian bridge closed for repairs
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is something to keep in mind if you visit downtown Baton Rouge.

The pedestrian bridge that connects the Raisin’ Cane’s River Center to the Mississippi River levee is closed.

Officials said the closure is necessary to fix some corrosion to the bridge.

Downtown Development District leaders added repairs may take eight to 12 months.

