Pedestrian bridge in downtown Baton Rouge closes for repairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is something to keep in mind if you visit downtown Baton Rouge.

The pedestrian bridge that connects the Raisin’ Cane’s River Center to the Mississippi River levee is closed.

Officials said the closure is necessary to fix some corrosion to the bridge.

Downtown Development District leaders added repairs may take eight to 12 months.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.