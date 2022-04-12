LSU’s game vs. Lamar postponed due to weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU’s baseball game vs. Lamar on Tuesday night has been postponed due to inclement weather. LSU will try and work on rescheduling the game for later this season.

The Tigers are coming off their first SEC series sweep of the season over Mississippi State and have now moved into second place in the SEC West one game behind No. 6 Arkansas. LSU will travel to Fayetteville to take on the Razorbacks on Thursday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m.

LSU’s next game in Alex Box Stadium is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19 against UL-Lafayette in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic.

