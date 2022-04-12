Locally heavy rain, a few strong storms possible next couple of days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An active weather pattern is expected over the next couple of days as we await the arrival of our next cold front. A mainly dry morning will give way to increasing showers and thunderstorms from late this afternoon into this evening. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s before most of the rains develop, with another breezy day on tap for the area as southerly winds range from 10-20 mph and gusts possibly top out around 30 mph.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, April 12. (WAFB)

Locally heavy rainfall is also a bit of concern late today, with the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) now placing much of our area under a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding. A few strong to severe storms could also be in the mix, with a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather remaining in place for much of our area.

Severe weather outlook for Tuesday, April 12. (WAFB)

Flood risk for Tuesday, April 12. (WAFB)

Wednesday shapes up in a similar fashion, with a mainly dry morning giving way to increasing rain chances during the afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s storms will largely be driven by the approach of a cold front. Locally heavy rainfall will remain a possibility, with the WPC again posting a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding for our area. Strong to severe storms also remains possible, with just about the entire WAFB viewing area under a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, April 13. (WAFB)

Flood risk for Wednesday, April 13. (WAFB)

Rains should come to an end well before sunrise on Thursday with the passage of the cold front. By the time it’s all said and done, much of the area will likely have received anywhere from 1″ to 3″ of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible. Thursday gives us a brief respite from the rain, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s expected.

WPC precipitation forecast through April, 19. (WAFB)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast by Good Friday as Thursday’s front lifts back inland as a warm front. Rain chances are posted around 40%-50% with Friday’s highs expected to top out near 80 degrees.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, April 12. (WAFB)

Easter weekend should be a bit quieter, but the chance for a few showers will persist. Rain chances on both Saturday and Sunday are posted at around 30%, with any rain most likely during the afternoon hours. It will be on the warm side, with morning starts in the mid-60s, and afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

