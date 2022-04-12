Ask the Expert
Lamburgers with Tomato Chutney and Feta

Lamburgers with Tomato Chutney and Feta
Lamburgers with Tomato Chutney and Feta
By Chef John Folse
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An exotic twist on the American classic, these flavorful patties are made with lamb in honor of Easter. Topped them with a green tomato chutney and a touch of feta, it’s ready for your guests and family!

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1½ pounds ground lean lamb

4 hamburger buns

1 small green tomato (unripe), seeded and diced

½ cup crumbled feta

¼ cup cider vinegar

2 tbsps maple syrup

1 garlic clove, peeled and minced

1 tbsp finely grated peeled ginger

½ tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp dried red pepper flakes

1 plum tomato, seeded and diced

salt and black pepper to taste

2 tbsps chopped fresh cilantro

Method:

In a small saucepan over high heat, boil vinegar, syrup, garlic, ginger, cumin and red pepper 2–3 minutes or until thickened and reduced to approximately 2 tablespoons. Remove from heat and stir in tomatoes. Add salt to taste. Stir in cilantro just prior to serving. Form lamb into 4 patties and season with salt and pepper. Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Cook 6–8 minutes on each side. When cooked, place lamburger on bun, top with chutney then sprinkle with crumbled feta.

