Lamburgers with Tomato Chutney and Feta
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An exotic twist on the American classic, these flavorful patties are made with lamb in honor of Easter. Topped them with a green tomato chutney and a touch of feta, it’s ready for your guests and family!
Prep Time: 1 Hour
Yields: 4 Servings
Ingredients:
1½ pounds ground lean lamb
4 hamburger buns
1 small green tomato (unripe), seeded and diced
½ cup crumbled feta
¼ cup cider vinegar
2 tbsps maple syrup
1 garlic clove, peeled and minced
1 tbsp finely grated peeled ginger
½ tsp ground cumin
¼ tsp dried red pepper flakes
1 plum tomato, seeded and diced
salt and black pepper to taste
2 tbsps chopped fresh cilantro
Method:
In a small saucepan over high heat, boil vinegar, syrup, garlic, ginger, cumin and red pepper 2–3 minutes or until thickened and reduced to approximately 2 tablespoons. Remove from heat and stir in tomatoes. Add salt to taste. Stir in cilantro just prior to serving. Form lamb into 4 patties and season with salt and pepper. Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Cook 6–8 minutes on each side. When cooked, place lamburger on bun, top with chutney then sprinkle with crumbled feta.
