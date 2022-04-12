Ask the Expert
La. lawmaker proposes bill to increase speeding fines on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

WAFB FILE PHOTO of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
WAFB FILE PHOTO of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana lawmaker wants to increase the fines drivers caught speeding on I-10 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge must pay.

Currently, the first offense for speeders on highways in the state is a fine of not more than $175 or imprisonment or not more than 30 days, or both, unless otherwise provided by law. Another violation will result in a fine of not more than $500 or imprisonment for not more than 90 days or both.

SB 435 by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, wants to increase the standard fine by five times for drivers cited for speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

In 2019, there was a total of 235 crashes on the bridge, resulting in five deaths. In 2020, the total crash number dropped to 206 and resulted in two deaths. However, in 2021, the total number of crashes jumped to 276 and also resulted in two deaths.

More to come.

