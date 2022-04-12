La. congresswoman honors West Feliciana High student accepted into West Point
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow visited West Feliciana High School on Tuesday, April 12, to present an official certificate to a student.
Wyles Gilfoil will be attending West Point this year.
He is one of the Fifth District’s appointees to the service academies.
