Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

La. congresswoman honors West Feliciana High student accepted into West Point

West Feliciana High student Wyles Gilfoil and Congresswoman Julia Letlow (R-La.)
West Feliciana High student Wyles Gilfoil and Congresswoman Julia Letlow (R-La.)(Congresswoman Julia Letlow)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow visited West Feliciana High School on Tuesday, April 12, to present an official certificate to a student.

Wyles Gilfoil will be attending West Point this year.

He is one of the Fifth District’s appointees to the service academies.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son

Latest News

Roughly 100 teachers across Louisiana came to the capital region to see how they can make the...
Louisiana Association of Educators meet for 45th assembly to discuss future of education
Roughly 100 teachers across Louisiana came to the capital region to see how they can make the...
Louisiana Association of Educators meet for 45th assembly to discuss future of education
Lawsuit expected after EBR redistricting vote
Lawsuit expected after EBR redistricting vote
Education leaders outline how they would like to decrease truancy rates
Education leaders outline how they would like to decrease truancy rates