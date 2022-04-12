Ask the Expert
Highway 30 Coalition launches effort to expand LA 30 in Ascension Parish

The Highway 30 Coalition wants to expand roadway capacity and ease traffic congestion along LA 30 in Ascension Parish.(Highway 30 Coalition)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A group of stakeholders has announced the formation of the Highway 30 Coalition, which is focused on securing the funding needed to speed up the expansion of LA 30 in Ascension Parish.

The coalition is comprised of local government officials, community leaders, industry representatives, and local business leaders.

LA 30 is a two-lane highway that serves as the home to more than ten companies conducting business globally.

According to the coalition, those companies contribute to the local and state economy and produce roughly half a billion dollars in direct wages each year for residents in Ascension and nearby parishes.

