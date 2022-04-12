Highway 30 Coalition launches effort to expand LA 30 in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A group of stakeholders has announced the formation of the Highway 30 Coalition, which is focused on securing the funding needed to speed up the expansion of LA 30 in Ascension Parish.

The coalition is comprised of local government officials, community leaders, industry representatives, and local business leaders.

LA 30 is a two-lane highway that serves as the home to more than ten companies conducting business globally.

According to the coalition, those companies contribute to the local and state economy and produce roughly half a billion dollars in direct wages each year for residents in Ascension and nearby parishes.

