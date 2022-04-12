DOTD observes Work Zone Awareness Week
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) wants everyone to know it is National Work Zone Awareness Week.
This year’s theme of the annual event is “Work Zones Are a Sign to Slow Down.”
The campaign encourages drivers to use safety precautions while passing through work zones and to bring attention to worker safety.
Officials also use it as a time to remember all of the workers who have lost their lives in work zones.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.