DOTD observes Work Zone Awareness Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) wants everyone to know it is National Work Zone Awareness Week.

This year’s theme of the annual event is “Work Zones Are a Sign to Slow Down.”

National Work Zone Awareness Week (#NWZAW) is an annual spring campaign to encourage safe driving through highway work zones. The key message is for drivers to use extra caution in work zones. #Signcrew #striping #AASHTO pic.twitter.com/zM1cOmmPdY — Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) April 12, 2022

The campaign encourages drivers to use safety precautions while passing through work zones and to bring attention to worker safety.

Officials also use it as a time to remember all of the workers who have lost their lives in work zones.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.