DDD targets littering, narrows exec. dir. finalists list to 3

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was much covered at the Downtown Development District meeting on Tuesday, April 12.

Leaders got right to work announcing new businesses coming to the area and working on narrowing down the city’s new executive director. The top three picks are Jefferson Traywick, James Slaughter, and Whitney Sayal.

Another hot topic was downtown’s ongoing litter problem and how it doesn’t paint a great picture for Mississippi River boat tourists.

There were talks of having a “litter cop” to fine people during peak hours of the day and during events.

