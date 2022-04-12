Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge man dies in 3-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish

File photo
File photo(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police Troopers said they are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a Baton Rouge man early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, April 12 on I-10 West east of LA 22 in Ascension Parish.

Authorities said the crash occurred when a 2021 Toyota Tacoma hit a 2015 Honda Accord that was stopped in the right westbound lane of I-10.

The driver of the Honda Accord, Kyle Ripple, 39, of Baton Rouge, was standing near the car and was hit by the Toyota Tacoma, according to state police.

Investigators said after being hit by the Toyota Tacoma, Ripple was subsequently hit by a 2017 Honda CRV.

Ripple was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The drivers of the Toyota and Honda CRV were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

Troopers said they do not yet know if impairment was a factor in the crash, but toxicology samples were obtained from all involved parties and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind motorists in the event of a motor vehicle crash or vehicle equipment malfunctions, the driver shall remove the vehicle from the travel lane of the highway to the nearest safe shoulder if the vehicle is not disabled and no injuries occurred.

LSP also recommends that you remain in your vehicle, seat belted until law enforcement arrives and secures the scene for safety.

