Baton Rouge International School to close its doors at end of school year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This week, officials announced Baton Rouge International School (BRIS) will permanently close at the end of this school year after operating as a private International Baccalaureate (IB) World School in Baton Rouge for more than 20 years.

In a letter to students’ families, Sarah Graves cited a drastic decline in enrollment and the financial impact of natural disasters and the pandemic over the past three years as contributing to the decision for the school to permanently close.

Graves is the Regional Managing Director of International Schools Partnership in USA and Canada.

“From hurricanes and floods to the devastating impacts of the pandemic across the geographic and socioeconomic spectrum, this community has been put through more in the last three years than most endure in a lifetime — your perseverance has been an inspiration to us all,” said Graves. “Sadly, these challenges have had particularly significant financial impacts across education systems in Baton Rouge, and BRIS is unfortunately no different.”

Graves continued, “Despite the admirable efforts and goodwill of many people over the past several years, the school’s position has continued to deteriorate. After last year’s devastating decline in enrollment, our hope was to have enough students re-enrolled by the end of March to give us an indication of a better outcome for the 2022-2023 school year. Now well into April and more than 60% behind where we were at this time last year, we have come to the painful determination that the school is no longer educationally sustainable. It is therefore with deep and heartfelt sadness that I write to tell you that Baton Rouge International School will permanently close at the end of this school year.”

School officials will do their best to help every re-enrolled student find an alternative option for the next school year, and current 10th and 11th grade students will be supported with a scholarship toward next year’s tuition at their next school, said Graves.

Teachers and staff will be offered opportunities for redeployment into other International School Partnership schools, when possible, added Graves.

“We will do our very best to make sure these last few months for BRIS and our students are full of everything that is good and beloved about the school, so that when they leave at the end of the term, they can look back fondly on all they achieved here,” said Graves. “While this is an extremely difficult decision for all of us, we are hopeful that the lasting memories of our BRIS community can be of the joyous moments, personal growth, and enduring friendships that were made here.”

