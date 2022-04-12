Attack on USS Kidd remembered 77 years later

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been 77 years since the USS Kidd was targeted by enemy forces off the coast of Japan.

Since then, many people have passed by the Kidd, which now sits on the Mississippi River in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge.

A remembrance ceremony was held on Monday, April 11, at 1:55 p.m., the exact time of the attack off the coast of Japan.

The Kidd fought off three aerial raids that day and the ship was struck a fourth time by a kamikaze aircraft.

Every year, the community gathers to honor the sacrifice of the 38 sailors killed and 55 others wounded that day.

The ship’s superintendent says it’s important to understand what these service members went through to defend our country.

Every year, staff members at the museum read the names, ring a bell, and place flowers in the water to honor the sailors who were killed in the attack.

