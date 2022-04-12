14-year-old found with gun on campus at McKinley

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 14-year-old juvenile was found on campus at McKinley High School with a loaded gun according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Officials state that the EBRSO’s School Drug Task Force responded to a report of a gun found in a juvenile’s bag on Monday, April 11. School administrators received a tip that the 14-year-old was on campus and was a former McKinley High student and searched his bag and found a loaded 9MM.

Gun found in bag of former McKinley High School student. (EBRSO)

The juvenile has been booked into Juvenile Detention for illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, and violation of firearm-free zone.

Students with information surrounding this incident or any similar ones are asked to notify school administrators or contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Students can also text “CS225″ plus their message to CRIMES (274637).

