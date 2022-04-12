Ask the Expert
14-year-old found with gun on campus at McKinley

McKinley Senior High School.
McKinley Senior High School.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 14-year-old juvenile was found on campus at McKinley High School with a loaded gun according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Officials state that the EBRSO’s School Drug Task Force responded to a report of a gun found in a juvenile’s bag on Monday, April 11. School administrators received a tip that the 14-year-old was on campus and was a former McKinley High student and searched his bag and found a loaded 9MM.

Gun found in bag of former McKinley High School student.
Gun found in bag of former McKinley High School student.(EBRSO)

The juvenile has been booked into Juvenile Detention for illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, and violation of firearm-free zone.

Students with information surrounding this incident or any similar ones are asked to notify school administrators or contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Students can also text “CS225″ plus their message to CRIMES (274637).

