YOUR MONEY: Tax filing deadline guidance for seniors and those filing on their behalf

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tax day is next Monday, April 18, which means you have one week left to file your taxes.

If you’ve already filed your own taxes you’re in good shape but some people may be responsible for filing on behalf of elderly or aging parents.

Chris Orestis is the President of Retirement Genius whether its social security checks, investments, Medicare premiums or other tax related issues, Orestis said older Americans need to know what’s a tax trap and what’s a tax opportunity.

“The first thing you want to make sure of is you need to understand that as you age, as you retire, the impact on your taxes change,” he said. “Things become different. From how you pay taxes when you were working and collecting a paycheck to where you are once you cross the age of 62 and now you’re Social Security eligible. 65, now you’re retired and Medicare eligible so it’s important to understand that there are some changes. There are some differences. And with that, there are some opportunities. There are ways to be able to save money on your taxes but there are also tax traps if you don’t get things right.”

If you are retired and filing your own taxes there are some opportunities you want to know about while filing. For instance, let’s say you’re spending money on long-term care costs. Orestis explained that any unreimbursed expenses on long term care can be tax deductible so you want to keep those records and receipts. When you go to file your taxes you can actually deduct those expenses.

“If you, as the older child adult of somebody that you might be giving care to, what you’re spending out of pocket helping them with care can also be tax deductible. So you want to keep your records straight,” he explained.

As for tax opportunities think about your retirement fund early and have a plan for that money.

“They start out certainly as tax opportunities when you’re young. You’re working, you’re putting money into a 401k. That’s pre-tax dollars. You’re putting money into an IRA. Either of those will grow tax deferred over years and years and years and can really grow. But you’ve got to watch out,” Orestis warned. “If you take money out of those accounts too young (before you turn 59 ½) there’s a 10 percent tax penalty on the money you take out plus you would pay income taxes on that money.”

Also, don’t wait too long to start taking money out of your retirement accounts. When you become 72-years-old, you have to start taking required minimum distributions.

“Every year you have to start drawing money down off the account and if you don’t draw what you’re supposed to every year you’ll get a 50 percent tax penalty on what you didn’t take that you were supposed to.” he said.

Here’s another thing to consider.

“Once you’ve retired and your income has come down that can have an impact on your capital gain,” said Orestis. “So if you have investment income, if you have assets that you might be selling, business that you might sell against your income, you can have a reduced capital gains rate. The top capital gains rate is 20 percent. It can drop to 15 percent and it can also drop to 0 percent based on your income. So pay attention to that so you understand what capital gain impacts can be once you’ve hit the age where you’ve retired.”

When in doubt, hire a tax professional. They’re going to make sure they find anything that could create an issue when filing. They’re also a great resource if you have any questions when filing.

Remember, the IRS will never call you to ask for your Social Security Number. If you get a call like this or if you receive an automated message asking you to call the IRS to take care of what you owe in taxes, that’s a scam. Do not call any number back and do not give your personal information away.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.