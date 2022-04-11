WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Charles Robertson - Zachary WR

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Two state champion wide receivers are up for Sportsline Player of the Year, including Charles Robertson from the Zachary Broncos.

No. 82 had some significant numbers - 63 catches for more than 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns his senior year.

The UL-Lafayette signee had a hand in two Bronco state championships.

His biggest play might have been in the quarterfinal double-overtime thriller when he made a clutch walk-off touchdown reception in the corner of the end zone.

