Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Charles Robertson - Zachary WR

Zachary wide receiver Charles Robertson (82)
Zachary wide receiver Charles Robertson (82)(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Two state champion wide receivers are up for Sportsline Player of the Year, including Charles Robertson from the Zachary Broncos.

No. 82 had some significant numbers - 63 catches for more than 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns his senior year.

The UL-Lafayette signee had a hand in two Bronco state championships.

His biggest play might have been in the quarterfinal double-overtime thriller when he made a clutch walk-off touchdown reception in the corner of the end zone.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Chad Blackard
EBRSO: Man ‘playing with gun’ kills teen and unborn child on Siegen Lane

Latest News

Warrick Dunn (left) and WAFB Sports Director Steve Schneider
Warrick Dunn Banquet returns as in-person gathering - 7 finalists revealed
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Cole Poirrier - St. Amant QB
St. Amant quarterback Cole Poirrier (3)
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Cole Poirrier - St. Amant QB
Southern Lab wide receiver Darren Morris (4)
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Darren Morris - Southern Lab WR