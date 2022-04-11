Ask the Expert
Tigers pick up first SEC sweep of season over Mississippi State

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU (23-9, 7-5 SEC) picked up their first Southeastern Conference sweep of the season over Mississippi State (18-15, 4-8 SEC). The sweep over the Bulldogs was the first in SEC play since 2019 against Kentucky and the first road sweep since 2017 at Mississippi State.

The Tigers currently sit in second place in the SEC West, one game behind Arkansas, who they face starting on Thursday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m.

No. 19 LSU rallies in the 9th inning to take down Mississippi State 5-2

After rallying in the top of the ninth inning to take down the Bulldogs on Friday, April 9 LSU held off Mississippi State in game two and won 4-3 to take the series. Jacob Berry got things started on Saturday, April 10 for the Tigers in the top of the first inning with a three-run home run to take a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Bulldogs would answer with a solo home run from RJ Yeager to make it 3-1. Mississippi State would pick up another run on an error by Cade Doughty, one of three for the Tigers in this game, to make it 3-2 after one inning.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Kamren James tied the game at 3-3 with a solo home run. The Tigers would retake the lead in the top of the sixth inning with a solo home run from Jordan Thompson to make it 4-3, his third of the season.

In the series finale on Sunday, April 10 the Tigers picked up 13 runs on 13 hits and held the Bulldogs to just three runs and 10 hits. The Bulldogs struck first in the bottom of the first inning on a Yeager home run to left-center to make it 1-0. The Tigers would tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the fifth inning on an RBI ground out from Tre’ Morgan.

LSU would add five runs in the top of the fifth inning with an RBI single from Dylan Crews to make it 2-1, Berry would add another run on an RBI single to make it 3-1. Josh Pearson picked up his first career home run as a Tiger with a three-run home run to right field to make it 6-1.

In the top of the sixth inning, LSU would add another run on an RBI double from Morgan to make it 7-1 and then in the top of the seventh inning Cade Doughty and Pearson hit back-to-back home runs to extend the lead to 9-1.

Mississippi State would add two more runs in the bottom half of the inning to make it 9-3, however, LSU would add four more runs in the top of the eighth inning to put the game out of reach 13-3.

LSU will return to action on Tuesday, April 12 against Lamar with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

