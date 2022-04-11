Stormy pattern expected for the mid part of this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another potent spring storm system is forecast to make its way across the country over the next several days, leading to widespread thunderstorms, some of which will be strong to severe.

Locally, today will see a few passing showers well in advance of the main storm system and cold front, with highs in the low 80s. Today’s rain chances will run about 20%, with another breezy day expected as southerly winds run 10-20 mph, with gusts to around 30 mph possible.

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, April 11. (WAFB)

Storm chances trend higher by Tuesday afternoon as a disturbance moves out of Texas into Louisiana. Rain chances are posted at 60% from Tuesday afternoon into the evening, with highs again expected to reach the low 80s before most of the rains arrive. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) also has much of our area under a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats in any stronger storms, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Severe weather outlook for Tuesday, April 12. (WAFB)

Wednesday is shaping up to potentially be the most active day of the week, with storms expected to stretch from south Louisiana all the way into the Midwest in advance of a cold front. Storm chances may not peak locally until Wednesday evening into Thursday morning in association with the passage of the cold front.

SPC has almost our entire viewing area under a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather during this timeframe, with a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk posted just to our north. Locally heavy rainfall may also be an issue from late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, April 13. (WAFB)

WPC precipitation forecast through Monday, April 18. (WAFB)

The latter part of the week into Easter weekend trends somewhat quieter but won’t be completely dry. A warm front lifting inland will bring a return of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Good Friday. Rain chances are then expected to run 20%-30% through the Easter weekend, with rather mild temperatures in place, featuring morning starts in the low to mid-60s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

10 day forecast as of Monday, April 11. (WAFB)

