Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Stormy pattern expected for the mid part of this week

Future radar and clouds for Monday, April 11.
Future radar and clouds for Monday, April 11.(WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another potent spring storm system is forecast to make its way across the country over the next several days, leading to widespread thunderstorms, some of which will be strong to severe.

Locally, today will see a few passing showers well in advance of the main storm system and cold front, with highs in the low 80s. Today’s rain chances will run about 20%, with another breezy day expected as southerly winds run 10-20 mph, with gusts to around 30 mph possible.

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, April 11.
Pinpoint forecast for Monday, April 11.(WAFB)

Storm chances trend higher by Tuesday afternoon as a disturbance moves out of Texas into Louisiana. Rain chances are posted at 60% from Tuesday afternoon into the evening, with highs again expected to reach the low 80s before most of the rains arrive. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) also has much of our area under a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats in any stronger storms, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Severe weather outlook for Tuesday, April 12.
Severe weather outlook for Tuesday, April 12.(WAFB)

Wednesday is shaping up to potentially be the most active day of the week, with storms expected to stretch from south Louisiana all the way into the Midwest in advance of a cold front. Storm chances may not peak locally until Wednesday evening into Thursday morning in association with the passage of the cold front.

SPC has almost our entire viewing area under a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather during this timeframe, with a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk posted just to our north. Locally heavy rainfall may also be an issue from late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, April 13.
Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, April 13.(WAFB)
WPC precipitation forecast through Monday, April 18.
WPC precipitation forecast through Monday, April 18.(WAFB)

The latter part of the week into Easter weekend trends somewhat quieter but won’t be completely dry. A warm front lifting inland will bring a return of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Good Friday. Rain chances are then expected to run 20%-30% through the Easter weekend, with rather mild temperatures in place, featuring morning starts in the low to mid-60s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

10 day forecast as of Monday, April 11.
10 day forecast as of Monday, April 11.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Chad Blackard
EBRSO: Man ‘playing with gun’ kills teen and unborn child on Siegen Lane

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, April 11
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, April 11
Jeff Morrow gives the 8 p.m. weather forecast on Sunday, April 10.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Sunday, April 10
Pinpoint forecast
Strong storms possible by mid week
Jeff Morrow gives the 10 p.m. weather forecast on Sunday, April 10.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Sunday, April 10