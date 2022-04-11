Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Search underway for 19-year-old escapee from Bridge City youth detention center

A 19-year-old New Orleans man on Sunday (April 10) became at least the ninth escapee from the...
A 19-year-old New Orleans man on Sunday (April 10) became at least the ninth escapee from the Bridge City Center for Youth in the past five months.
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old New Orleans man who injured a staff member during an escape Sunday (April 10) from the Bridge City Center for Youth detention facility.

The escape occurred at approximately 3 a.m., according to Deron Patin of the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice. The escapee was identified only as teen from Orleans Parish, even though his age qualifies him as an adult and state law allows for the release of names and photographs of anyone who escapes a youth detention center.

The OJJ has not said why the escapee’s identity has been withheld from the public.

According to the OJJ, the Bridge City facility was locked down following the escape and officials with the Louisiana State Police and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office were notified. The OJJ said the detention center campus was declared secure, but said “one staff was injured as a result of the incident, and is currently receiving medical treatment.”

The nature of the staff member’s injuries also was not disclosed.

Anyone with information on the escapee is asked to contact local law enforcement agencies or the search command center at (504) 274-6807.

Sunday’s escapee is at least the ninth from the troubled Bridge City facility in the past five months.

The escape comes less than a month after five incarcerated youth escaped the Bridge City facility on March 17, an incident the detention center attributed in part to “human error.”

Three other youth detainees escaped the Bridge City facility last November.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Chad Blackard
EBRSO: Man ‘playing with gun’ kills teen and unborn child on Siegen Lane

Latest News

Forecast for Monday, April 11.
Potential for heavy rain and strong storms next few days
YOUR MONEY: Tax filing deadline guidance for seniors and those filing on their behalf
YOUR MONEY: Tax filing deadline guidance for seniors and those filing on their behalf
YOUR MONEY: Tax filing deadline guidance for seniors and those filing on their behalf
Medical trial looking at how to treat multiple-ligament knee injuries.
Medical trial looking at how to treat multiple-ligament knee injuries