Potential for heavy rain and strong storms next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The atmosphere will remain moist and unstable over the next few days. This will prompt likely chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some pockets of heavy rain will also be possible which could lead to localized flash flooding. A cold front arrives Thursday morning to help sweep out the widespread storm action.

Passing thundershowers will remain in the Monday forecast, the action won’t be strong or too heavy. That begins to change late Tuesday with a disturbance that will be moving overhead the local area causing widespread showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon into the evening. One or two of these storms could be strong to severe. We also could see a pocket or two of locally heavy rainfall. The main concern from storms will be localized nuisance-type flooding and damaging wind gusts. The majority of the local area is under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather Tuesday evening.

Severe weather outlook from Tuesday, April 12 through Wednesday, April 13. (WAFB)

A slow-moving cold front will be moving into the local area late Wednesday into early Thursday. This cold front will trigger off and on showers and thunderstorms through the day Wednesday and into early Thursday morning. Once again, the local area is placed under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather.

We also are under a Slight Risk (2 out of 4) for excessive rainfall which could lead to localized flash flooding. One or two storms will be capable of becoming strong to severe with all modes of severe weather (wind, hail, tornado) being possible. Rain amounts will average between 1-3″ Tuesday through Thursday morning.

Severe weather outlook from Wednesday, April 13 through Thursday, April 14. (WAFB)

The cold front makes the coast by midday Thursday. It will start to drift north as a warm front during the day Friday. This means any break from the warmth and humidity will be short-lived. Expect a very warm Easter Weekend, but also a mainly dry weekend. Rain chances Saturday and Sunday will only be 20-30%. Another cold front is expected to arrive early on the Monday following Easter Sunday.

10 day forecast as of Monday, April 11. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.