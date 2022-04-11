Ponchatoula Strawberry Fest makes dramatic return after 2 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the great weather Sunday, people poured into Ponchatoula for the return of the 50th annual Strawberry Festival.

“This is exactly what we needed. So, there was a two-year break with COVID, and this is not just a Strawberry Festival, it’s the 50th anniversary,” said Nicole Richard, who worked the parking detail for the festival.

“If you haven’t ever been just come on down, it’s worth it...it’s definitely worth it, it’s beautiful,” said Barbara Hawkins, who grew up in the area.

With COVID canceling the event the past 2 years, it was no surprise turnout this weekend would exceed expectations.

“I’ve been out there on the grounds walking through the crowd, talking to the people and the festival members, and the board members, and it’s just unbelievable,” said Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Sherriff’s Office.

“I think it’s just the fact that everyone’s been shut up for two years with the pandemic and the festival didn’t occur. So, now that it’s back, I think everyone just wanted to come out. So, I think that this year would be record-breaking attendance,” Hawkins continued.

It wouldn’t be much of a festival without the rides, some good music, and of course, the strawberries.

“It’s actually been one of our best years if not our best. We didn’t really do it last year, but now it’s perfect weather and it’s been pretty crazy,” said Cypress Robertson, who previously won the award for best strawberries.

For people who grew up here, this festival is one of their favorite times of the year.

“You know, I still have the hometown feeling. Even though it’s as large as it is, I still have friends that live here right on the grounds. So, getting together with them is amazing and of course the strawberries,” Hawkins added.

And if there’s anything these folks know, it’s their strawberries. But above everything else, it’s the community impact this festival has that makes it so special.

“We have a lot of nonprofits, charities, booster clubs for different local teams for sports in schools, and this annual event has been their big fundraiser every year for them to make money for their cause,” Chief Travis explained.

Folks out there Sunday, April 10 said they cannot wait to come back next year.

