Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Paul Arrigo speaks at Press Club about attracting visitors to Baton Rouge

Paul Arrigo, president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge
Paul Arrigo, president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Paul Arrigo, president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge, was the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, April 11.

He talked about upcoming events in the Capital area and also the results of a recent study to determine what can be done to make Red Stick more attractive to visitors from out of state.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Chad Blackard
EBRSO: Man ‘playing with gun’ kills teen and unborn child on Siegen Lane

Latest News

Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears says she is pregnant
Ten vehicles belonging to employees of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Essen Lane were broken...
THE INVESTIGATORS: 10 OLOL employees’ vehicles burglarized overnight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: APRIL 11, 2022
The Central Fire Department reported 10 children and one adult was injured in an SUV rollover...
10 children, 1 adult injured in SUV rollover crash