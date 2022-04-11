Ask the Expert
Mother advocates for drunk driving awareness following loss of son

April is Alcohol Awareness Month.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Alisa McMorris of New York recalls the phone call she never thought she’d receive and the heartbreak that followed.

“They put the phone next to Andrew, and I said, ‘Mommy’s coming, mommy’s coming,’” said McMorris. “Seeing them do compressions on my baby.”

Her 12-year-old son Andrew was hit by a drunk driver in 2018 while walking with his Boy Scout troop on the side of a road. He passed away shortly after.

According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Transportation, every day, about 28 people in the U.S. die in drunk driving crashes. That’s one person every 52 minutes.

“It’s really a time when we know exciting things are happening in the lives of teenagers,” said Alex Otte, Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s national president.

With spring break, prom, and graduation season approaching, MADD launched a national campaign called Power Talk 21 to encourage parents to talk about underage drinking and driving with their children.

“We know that parents are more of an influence than they think,” said Otte.

On Capitol Hill, legislation passed as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law requiring the DOT to set new technology safety standards in vehicles to detect impairment.

