Latest LSU baseball rankings: Monday, April 11

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (23-9, 7-5 SEC) are coming off their first Southeastern Conference sweep of the season over Mississippi State. The Tigers picked up their first SEC sweep since 2019 against Kentucky and first road sweep since 2017 against Mississippi State.

LSU currently sits in second place in the SEC West, one game behind Arkansas who they will face in Fayetteville starting on Thursday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers have moved up in all four major polls and returned to Baseball America’s poll after dropping out of the Top 25 last week. LSU moved up from No. 19 to No. 15 in D1 Baseball’s poll, they moved up seven spots in Perfect Game’s poll from No. 22 to No. 15, they reentered Baseball America’s poll from unranked to No. 24, and in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s poll, they moved from No. 23 to No. 17.

Below is a full list of the rankings:

D1 Baseball:

Tennessee (31-1) Miami (26-6) Oregon State (24-7) Texas Tech (27-8) Oklahoma State (23-9) Arkansas (23-7) Texas (24-10) Virginia (26-6) Louisville (23-8) Notre Dame (20-5) Southern Miss (23-8) UCLA (22-9) Georgia (24-8) Gonzaga (21-8) LSU (23-9) Dallas Baptist (21-10) Auburn (22-10) Connecticut (24-7) Texas State (24-9) Arizona (22-10) Virginia Tech (20-8) Stanford (27-10) Florida (21-11) Alabama (21-12) Ole Miss (19-12)

Perfect Game:

Tennessee (31-1) Miami (26-6) Oklahoma State (23-9) Notre Dame (20-5) Oregon State (24-7) Texas Tech (27-8) Texas (24-10) Virginia (26-6) Arkansas (23-7) Gonzaga (21-8) Southern Miss (23-8) Louisville (23-8) UCLA (22-9) Connecticut (24-7) LSU (23-9) Georgia (24-8) Virginia Tech (20-8) Dallas Baptist (21-10) Auburn (22-10) Arizona (22-10) TCU (22-11) Oregon (21-11) Grand Canyon (23-11) Vanderbilt (22-9) Ole Miss (19-12)

Baseball America:

Tennessee (31-1) Miami (26-6) Oklahoma State (23-9) Texas Tech (27-8) Oregon State (24-7) Virginia (26-6) Arkansas (23-7) Texas (24-10) Louisville (23-8) Notre Dame (20-5) Stanford (17-10) Georgia (24-9) UCLA (22-9) Southern Miss (17-10) Gonzaga (21-8) Arizona (22-10) Auburn (22-10) Texas State (24-9) Florida State (18-13) Dallas Baptist (21-10) Oregon (21-11) Maryland (25-7) Wake Forest (25-7) LSU (23-9) Wofford (24-9)

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper:

Tennessee (31-1) Miami (26-6) Louisville (23-8) Oklahoma State (23-9) Virginia (26-6) Arkansas (23-7) Notre Dame (20-5) Texas Tech (24-9) UCLA (22-9) Texas (24-10) Vanderbilt (22-9) Arizona (22-10) Georgia (24-8) Auburn (22-10) Stanford (17-10) Oregon State (24-7) LSU (23-9) Texas State (24-9) U.C. Santa Barbara (21-8) Florida (21-11) Oregon (21-11) Rutgers (25-6) Wake Forest (25-7) West Virginia (20-10) Connecticut (24-7)

