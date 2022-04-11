Jury reaches verdict for man accused of killing LSU basketball player

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish jury has reached a verdict in the three-day trial of the man accused of killing an LSU men’s basketball player.

The jury has found Dyteon Simpson guilty of second-degree murder in the Sept. 28, 2018 death of Wayde Sims. The trial began on Thursday, April 7.

Under Louisiana law, a second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Sims, 20, of Baton Rouge, was a played forward on the LSU men’s basketball team from the Fall of 2016 until his death in the Fall of 2018. He played in a total of 32 games and started 10 games for LSU.

Sims, who graduated from University High School, was also named the 2014-15 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.

His father, Wayne Sims, played basketball at LSU from 1987 to 1991.

Police said Sims was killed on Harding Boulevard near Southern University during a fight involving multiple people.

