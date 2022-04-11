Ask the Expert
Jury reaches verdict for man accused of killing LSU basketball player

Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office/Provided Photo)
By WAFB Staff and Chris Rosato
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish jury has reached a verdict in the three-day trial of the man accused of killing an LSU men’s basketball player.

The jury has found Dyteon Simpson guilty of second-degree murder in the Sept. 28, 2018 death of Wayde Sims. The trial began on Thursday, April 7.

Under Louisiana law, a second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Sims, 20, of Baton Rouge, was a played forward on the LSU men’s basketball team from the Fall of 2016 until his death in the Fall of 2018. He played in a total of 32 games and started 10 games for LSU.

Sims, who graduated from University High School, was also named the 2014-15 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.

His father, Wayne Sims, played basketball at LSU from 1987 to 1991.

Police said Sims was killed on Harding Boulevard near Southern University during a fight involving multiple people.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

