Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Josh Pearson named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

LSU outfielder Josh Pearson (39)
LSU outfielder Josh Pearson (39)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Josh Pearson was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week after his monster performance for the purple and gold in their sweep over Mississippi State.

Pearson was 5-for-11 at the plate in the series against the Bulldogs including a huge day in the series finale with five RBI and two home runs, his first two career-long balls of the season. Overall, Pearson hit .462 in the wins over Mississippi State and Grambling State with a double, two home runs, and six RBI.

The freshman out of West Monroe, La. hit a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning that was part of a five-run outburst that broke a 1-1 tie against the Bulldogs.

The Tigers are now one game behind Arkansas in the SEC West and will face the Razorbacks beginning on Thursday, April 14 with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Chad Blackard
EBRSO: Man ‘playing with gun’ kills teen and unborn child on Siegen Lane

Latest News

LSU Tigers
Latest LSU baseball rankings: Monday, April 11
LSU Tigers
Tigers pick up first SEC sweep of season over Mississippi State
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray (11)
BeSean McCray leads Gold Team to 33-13 win in Southern Spring Game
BeSean McCray leads Gold Team to 33-13 win in Southern Spring Game