THE INVESTIGATORS: 10 OLOL employees’ vehicles burglarized overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ten vehicles belonging to employees of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Essen Lane were broken into overnight, Baton Rouge police said Monday.

Photographs of the scene showed several vehicles with windows smashed out.

Damage from car break-ins at OLOL's parking garage. (Provided Photo)

”Preliminary information is that this morning, around 2:00 a.m., on-site hospital security along with a BRPD unit working extra-duty observed an unknown male in or around the parking garage carrying a hammer,” Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said. “As they approached the suspect, he fled the area on foot.”

Damage from car break-ins at OLOL's parking garage. (Provided Photo)

Coppola said all of the stolen property was recovered.

He urged anyone with information regarding the case to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Damage from car break-ins at OLOL's parking garage. (Provided Photo)

Officials with OLOL tell WAFB hospital security along with BRPD officers were on-site at the time of the vandalism. Eleven vehicles total were hit.

They do have surveillance cameras in the area and as a result of this incident, they will increase security presence and patrols on all parking garages and surface parking lots.

Officials credit their increased security as the reason that this was addressed as quickly as it was.

In July 2021, an OLOL nurse was carjacked at the hospital and she sat inside her vehicle applying makeup.

”He used me as a shield to where he could put his gun back in his pants so nobody would see,” the nurse said.

Once she exited the vehicle, the carjacker sped off in it.

Police later arrested 15-year-old David Westbrook Jr. of Baton Rouge for that crime and charged him as an adult . The teen was ultimately charged with five different armed robberies in East Baton Rouge parish, including four that involved carjackings.

He remains incarcerated on a $150,000 bond and is due back in court in June, records show.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.